The Acer Predator Orion 9000 has always been one powerful gaming PC, but in its 2020 guise it's upping the ante in the both power and visuals.

As you can see from our pictures the latest Orion 9000 has a fully transparent side so you can check out the internals of this beefy gaming PC tower. An Acer spokesperson said it "brings what's inside to life" when we got to preview the setup ahead of its official Acer GPC reveal.

You will, of course, want to know what the Orion 9000's headline specs are, so here's a summary:

Support for up to 2x Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti GPUs

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 Extreme processor

Support for up to 128GB RAM

Cooler Master radiator

3x Frostblade fans

Hot-swap HDD

You can spec the Orion 9000 to your heart's content - but you'll need several thousand to get a top-of-the-line setup (exact price is TBC, but it's in the £/€6K region). You could run twin Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti GPUs alongside an Intel Core i9 Extreme processor and 128GB RAM.

All of that power will obviously cause heat, which is where the triple Predator Frostblade fan setup comes into play. The CPU is also surrounded by Acer's Cooler Master radiator to help keep things cool and, importantly, quiet.

Unlike gaming laptops, dedicated towers have a lot more space for airflow and cooling in order to remain quiet - which is exactly what the Orion 9000 promises. You'll be grateful for that when hitting the Turbo button up top to get that CPU overclocking for hardcore gaming sessions.

Elsewhere there's RGB lighting control, a headset stand that pops-out on the front, plus a hot-swap HDD bay - you can literally pull a drive out to replace it with another - and even an optical drive (remember those?). However, those plastic panels on the front should really be metal - their current build is a little flimsy feeling given the high-end price point.

As a gaming machine there's a lot to marvel about the Acer Predator Orion 9000 - especially that glass side which enables internal viewing of all those goodies. It's the best looking this series has ever been - and the most powerful too. Oh, and it comes with the wheels included, if you catch our drift...