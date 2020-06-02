The 2020 version of the Acer Nitro 5 has been improved in a number of ways, including enhanced thermals and fast refresh screen options.

Acer has once again seemingly crafted an affordable gaming Notebook with some pretty decent specs.

The Nitro 5 comes in variants that include Nvidia's GeForce RTX or GTX graphics card options, including the RTX 2060 or the GTX 1650Ti or 1650 GPUs.

It also sports storage options that include up to two M.2 NVMe PCle SSDs for fast booting and game loads. Add to that as much as 32GB of RAM with user-upgradable slots, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Killer Ethernet E2600 and you've got a pretty interesting gaming package.

The fun doesn't stop there though, as Acer says it has "significantly" improved the visuals on this year's model. With a 15.6-inch FullHD IPS display that's available with either 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Improved cooling is also designed to maximise performance, even when playing taxing games. The Nitro 5 has a dual-fan cooling system and intelligently places venting that offers 25 per cent better performance over last year's model.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming Notebook is available to purchase now, with prices starting from £649.

We're in the process of reviewing this year's model, so be sure to come back and check out our full thoughts soon.