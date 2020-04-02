Acer's updated Predator Triton 500 now includes Nvidia RTX Super GPUs

Acer has revealed a version of its Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop with new 10th generation Intel processors and Nvidia RTX Super graphics cards.

The company says the new Triton 500 is designed to be a powerful gaming laptop that "cuts no corners".

The addition of the new RTX Super graphics cards from Nvidia should result in improved gaming performance and better battery life too.

Nvidia has already told us that the new RTX GPUs should offer "dramatic performance leaps" compared to older models from 2017 as well as boosted frame rates on new machines sporting this tech.

Acer is making the most of these developments, using the tech to power the 300Hz IPS panel on the Triton 500 notebook. Fast refresh rates and high frame rates, as well as 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and wide viewing angles, should make this new machine a joy to use.

James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer commented on the release of these new machines saying:

"In addition to the latest processors and GPUs, we've made exciting across-the-board updates to the Predator Triton 500 and Acer Nitro 5 this year...Most importantly we've applied new thermal technology which keeps the devices cool so gamers can enjoy the performance improvements from the latest silicon technology."

Acer claims it has improved the laptop's airflow and cooling which results in a 33 per cent better performance than the 2019 model. This means you can expect reduced fan noise and an even better gaming experience too.

The other specs of the new Predator Triton 500 include:

300 Hz IPS panel

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless controller

E3100G ethernet controller

Up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM

Up to 2TB of NVMe SDD storage

The new Predator Triton 500 will be available to buy in the US and Europe from May with prices starting from $2,199.99 and €1,899 respectively.