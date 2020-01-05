  1. Home
Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel is for creators to show their designs from every angle

Acer has expanded its ConceptD PC range for creators and designers by introducing a convertible notebook with pro-level power and a hinge that enables users to swivel and rotate the screen in any of five different usage modes.

The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel can be specced with up to a forthcoming 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. Storage solutions include a 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD.

"We're expanding our ConceptD line with new convertible notebook form factors to support professionals in their creative endeavors," said Acer's co-COO, Jerry Kao. "Ideally suited for professionals creating 2D and 3D work, we’re excited to expand the line with these powerful new tools that can assist more creators."

The Ezel includes a Wacom EMR digital pen and a 4K IPS touchscreen display (3840 x 2160). There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, plus an SD card slot, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, one HDMI 2.0 and a smooth glass touchpad. Windows Hello security is on board, with a fingerprint sensor on the power button.

For users that require even more power, an Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro model is coming too.

It ups the spec to Intel Xeon processing, Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics, ECC memory support and Windows 10 Pro.

The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel will be available in North America and Europe, starting at &2,699 and €2,499 respectively.

The Ezel Pro will be $3,099 and €2,999 in the respective regions.

UK pricing and release dates are yet to be revealed.

