As part of its CES 2020 line-up, Acer has announced two new Spin convertibles with slimmer forms and fast-charging active styluses using Wacom technology.

The Acer Spin 3 and Spin 5 two-in-ones come with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors inside, plus Windows 10 Home preinstalled.

They also sport Wi-Fi 6 for fast, reliable wireless connectivity, and a series of ports including USB Type-C for Thunderbolt 3.

The Acer Spin 3 comes with a 14-inch Full HD 16:9 display, with bezels measuring 7.82mm and a 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It weighs 1.5kg and is 16.9mm thin.

The Acer Spin 5 is slightly different, with a 3:2 aspect ratio 13.5-inch display. However, it has a 2K resolution.

It comes in a magnesium aluminium chassis, which ensures it weighs only 1.2kg. You also get an integrated fingerprint sensor that supports Windows Hello security.

The Spin 5's case is an aluminium build too.

Both devices come with an included fast-charging Acer Active Stylus.

Battery life for both is claimed to last all-day, within reason - up to 15 hours for the Spin 5, 12 hours for the Spin 3.

The Acer Spin 3 will be available first, from February in Europe, starting at €649. It will be available in the US from April, starting at $699.

The Acer Spin 5 will be available from Match in Europe, starting at €999. The US version will be available from June, starting at $899.