Acer has announced two Windows 10 additions to its Swift 3 laptop line that sport the latest 10th Gen Intel Core and the newly-announced AMD Ryzen 4000 processors respectively.

The first is a 13.5-inch notebook with an Intel CPU, Nvidia graphics and a battery that lasts up to 16 hours of "productivity".

It has a narrow bezel display, with an 83.65 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Unusually, Acer has opted for a 3:2 aspect ratio screen, so gives extra height - much like laptops of old.

Fast-charging capabilities enable it to run for up to four hours on a 30-minute charge, while security is provided through a fingerprint reader. It also supports Wake On Voice (WoV) technology to allow users to open the device through Cortana when in standby.

Connectivity is through a USB Type-C port, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is on board for fast wireless internet transfers.

The 13.5-inch Acer Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) will be available in Europe in January, starting at €599. It will also be available in the US from March, starting at $699.

The other model is a 14-inch laptop with AMD's latest mobile processing chipset.

It weighs just 1.2kg and is just 16.55mm thin. It also features a high screen-to-body ratio.

You can spec the device at up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD for storage. It too supports Windows Hello for security and WoV tech.

The 14-inch AMD Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) will be available in Europe from March, priced from €599. A US version will be available from May, starting at $599.