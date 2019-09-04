Acer announces thin and light Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook

Acer has announced a new gaming notebook in the form of the Predator Triton 300 that is said to combine powerful specs with more affordable prices.

Alongside a new variant of the Predator Triton 500 that now sports a 300Hz display option, the company unveiled the newest addition to the Triton line-up in the Predator Triton 300. This device is said to offer the "perfect blend of performance and features" in a slim and lightweight form factor at a great price.

We were impressed with the snazzy aluminium chassis and stylish features of the Triton 500 and it seems that Acer is carrying those highlights into the new model too.

The Predator Triton 300 has a reasonable spec on paper as well, with up to an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 GPU and 16GB of RAM. There are even options for up to two 1TB NVMe SSDs and a 2TB hard drive as well. So plenty of room for your ever-growing Steam library and all the upcoming games you could want.

Acer isn't scrimping in other areas either. The Triton 300 also sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, that includes a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and a narrow bezel design. This laptop includes the company's AeroBlade fan tech and impressive thermal designs as well as the CoolBoost tech we saw in the Triton 500. And, of course, there's plenty of RGB too.

The Predator Triton 300 will be available soon with prices varying per region and by spec. Find out more here.