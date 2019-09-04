  1. Home
Acer Chromebook range adds 311, Spin 311, 314, and 315 laptop models

- Announced at IFA 2019

- Launching in the UK in Q1

- They start at £229

Acer is announcing four new Chromebook laptops: Chromebook 311, Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 314, and Chromebook 315.

The new 315 and 314 feature anti-glare displays, but the 315 has a 15.6-inch display, while the 314 has a 14-inch display. Both are available in Full HD (1920 x 1080) with IPS technology, wide viewing angles, and either touch or non-touch.

The 315 has a dedicated numeric keypad, too, which Acer said makes it a great device for small business owners. If you want a more compact Chromebook, consider Acer's 311 options, both of which are 11.6-inch Chromebook models. The Chromebook Spin 311 has a convertible 360-degree design, so its touchscreen display can be used in tablet, notebook, display, or tent mode.

As for the standard, non-convertible version, the 311, it's the same compact size as the Spin, but it weighs just 1.06 kg (2.34 pounds), and its HD display features IPS technology (plus touch or non-touch options). These new Chromebook laptops, including the 215 and 314, all feature fast Gigabit Wi-Fi, dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a front-facing HD webcam, and the latest Intel Celeron chips.

The 315, however, also offers the option for an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor and can be configured with up to 128GB eMMC and up to 8GB SDRAM. The 314 and Spin 311 can be configured with up to 64GB storage and 8GB SDRAM. 311 offers up to 32GB storage and 4GB of SDRAM.

Lastly, all four feature hands-free Google Assistant and support Google Play services at launch. Pricing and release date information is as follows:

  • 315 will be available in the UK in Q1 starting at £379.
  • 314 will be available in the UK starting at £249.
  • Chromebook Spin 311 is available in the UK from £329.
  • 311 will be available in UK in Q1 starting at £229
