Acer debuts new versions of the Swift 3 and Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen

Acer has debuted new versions of the Swift 3 and Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen and Radeon graphics. The Swift 3 is a thin-and-light laptop while the Nitro 5 is a gaming notebook.

We'll see a lot of laptops, 2-in-1s and even desktops announced over the next few days as it's the Computex show next week in Taipei. The show is essentially a massive launch pad for computing devices and components.

The Nitro 5 is powered by up to the second generation AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor with Radeon RX 560X graphics. You can choose from a Full HD IPS display or opt for a 144hz panel instead.

It features special CoolBoost technology to increase fan speed and a "dual-exhaust" for hot air to keep it cool during longer gaming sessions. There are stacks of ports, with HDMI 2.0, USB-C and more.

The new 4.45kg Swift 3 features up to second generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processors with Radeon Vega Graphics. It has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and a fold-flat aluminium design.

The Nitro 5 with Full HD IPS display starts at £699. The Acer Swift 3 with 14-inch FHD IPS display starts at £399. Both are available in July.