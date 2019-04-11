Acer has wrapped up an event in New York City, where it unveiled a range of new machines, including its latest gaming laptops. The company updated both the high-end Predator Helios line and the budget Nitro line. Here's what's new.

Starting with the Predator Helios 700, it's a larger version of the Predator Helios 300 model, but with a keyboard and trackpad that slide forward toward the user, while the trackpad tilts down. Acer called this the “HyperDrift keyboard”, and said that sliding the keys exposes the fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans underneath for cooling. The keys are called “MagForce keys” and have linear switches.

This is Acer's flagship gaming laptop, complete with a 17.3-inch 1080p display, an ninth-gen Intel Core i9 processor, ether Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 or RTX 2070 GPUs, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD or 2TB hard drive. You can see our hands-on of the device here. The Predator Helios 700 will launch in the US from April, starting $2,699.99, and in Europe from July for €2,699.00.

Alongside the Helios 700, Acer also updated its existing Helios 300 model with a new look: A metal chassis with teal blue accents and a four-zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps and backlighting. Inside, it packed Intel’s ninth-gen Core i7 processors, an optional 144Hz display, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 2666MHzmemory, and up to two PCIe NVMeSSDs.

The Predator Helios 300 will also launch in April, but it starts at $1,199.99. In Europe, it'll cost €1,499.00 from May. You can get it with either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display, both with 144Hz refresh.

Acer's budget gaming line got an update, too, with the Acer Nitro 5 and Nitro 7 getting ninth-generation Intel Core processors. They still have Nvidia GeForce GTX GPUs - presumably to keep the price down. They can be configured with at least a GTX 1050, and come with 16GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB), a 1TB SSD, and a 2TB HDD. They also feature a 1920 x 1080 144Hz panel.

The Nitro 5 is available with a 15-inch display (weighs 5 pounds and is 1-inch thick) or a 17-inch display (weighs 5.8 pounds and is 1.1 inches thick). It has accents on the plastic lid and a red hinge. It will launch in the US in April, starting at $799.99, or in Europe from May for €999.

As for the Nitro 7, it has a 15.6-inch 144Hz display and is slimmer than its sibling, at 0.8 inches thick. But it weighs 5.5 pounds, likely due to the aluminum chassis and silver hinge. It's now out, starting at $999.99 and will come to Europe in June for €1,199.00.