Acer has unveiled a new range of Windows 10 desktops, notebooks, monitors, and more aimed at creators. It's called ConceptD.

The company said they are optimised for "graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers" - so, basically, anyone who uses their computer to design or make media. The most eye-catching of the range includes the ConceptD 9, 7, and 5 notebooks. These feature 4K UHD IPS 2 "Pantone Validated" displays that cover 100-per cent of the Adobe RGB color gamut.

They're also meant to be ultra-quiet machines, thanks to Acer’s fourth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan with a noise reduction mechanism. This combination is supposed to result in less than 40 db of noise, which Acer said is equivalent to the sound level of a library. But the company really focused on the ConceptD 9 while demoing the ConcepD range - probably because of its design and spec list.

It has a laptop body, but with a display that flips, extends, and reclines, all while remaining affixed to the hinges. Acer called this the Ezel Aero hinge, and it's similar to the Acer Aspire R7. The display is a 17.3-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) screen. Inside, Acer packed a ninth-gen Intel Core i9 mobile processor, plus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, which lets you work with 8K RAW files.

There's also 32GB of DDR4 memory at 2666MHz and two 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs stuffed inside. Acer said it supports the Wacom EMR stylus, too, which magnetically attaches to the laptop. ConceptD 9 will launch in the US from June, starting at $4,299, and in Europe from July €4,299.

As for the Acer ConceptD 7, it's a step-down from the flagship ConceptD 9, but it still promises 6K RED video editing. For specs, it comes with a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics with Max-Q Design, and a 15.6- inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS display. Acer said this will be available in the US from April, starting at $2,299, and in Europe from July for €2,299.

The ConceptD 5 is the "lowest-end" of the range, with a eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, RadeonRX Vega M GL graphics, a premium metal chassis, an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. It will be available in the US from April, starting at $1,699, and in Europe from July for €1,699.

Last but not least, as part of the Concept D range, Acer unveiled a white Windows Mixed Reality Headset called ConceptD OJO. It features a 4,320 x 2,160 display, detachable and swappable head strap design, software-assisted inter-pupil distance adjustment capability, built-in "sound pipe" technology, an integrated audio system, inside-out tracking, and 6 degrees of freedom positional tracking.

There is no word yet on when the headset will launch or for how much.