Acer will hold its CES 2023 global press conference on the eve of the trade show. Here's how to watch it for the latest laptops and gaming range.

Acer CES 2023 press conference: How to watch the Next at Acer event live

Acer will host its annual CES 2023 global press conference today, Tuesday 3 January, and you will be able to watch it unfold online.

We'll get to see all the new laptops, gaming devices, and additional surprises that will be available through the early months of 2023.

Here's when and how to watch the livestream.

When is the Next at Acer CES 2023 global press conference?

Acer will host the Next at Acer event today at 17:00 GMT. Here are local times for international audiences:

US West Coast - 09:00 PST

US East Coast - 12:00 EST

UK - 17:00 GMT

Central Europe - 18:00 CET

India - 22:30 IST

Japan - 02:00 JST (4 Jan)

Australia - 04:00 AEDT (4 Jan)

How to watch Acer's CES 2023 press conference

You will be able to watch the event live via the video at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you can also watch it on Acer's YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Acer global press conference?

We're not yet privvy to actual product announcements. The subtitle for the event is "explore the new balance", so that doesn't give many clues away neither.

However, based on previous years, we'll almost certainly see new models in its Swift line-up, plus Predator gaming laptops and maybe a new Chromebook or two.