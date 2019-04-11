Each year Acer descends upon New York City for its annual global press conference (GPC), with the latest and greatest laptops, Predator gaming goodies and other accessories from the Taiwanese manufacturer all showcased.

For 2019, the event is being live-streamed today, from 4pm BST (5pm CET). You can watch all the action in real time as Acer CEO, Jason Chen, takes to the stage to announce what is, as the event is called, coming Next at Acer for this year and beyond.

So what should we expect? Well, in recent years Acer has gone big on education, so we anticipate a refresh of its Chromebook and laptop ranges, along with some new innovations in design and the ultra-thin/light department – something the Swift 7 has long been pushing through various iterations over the years.

The tagline "A New Chapter For Creativity" also suggests we might see stylus integration.

But the other area that Acer has been keenly investing in is its Predator gaming brand. With the Triton range going from strength to strength, will we see updated RTX graphics cards in the company's best gaming laptops?

We'll be live at the product unveil, so will bring coverage from the event in addition to hands-on first impressions of the crème de la crème of this year's top upcoming products. Watch this space…