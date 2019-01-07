  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Acer laptop news

In pictures: Acer's Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level

|
Pocket-lint In pictures: Acer's Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

- We take a look at Acer's new gaming laptops

At the same time we checked out the latest version of the ultraportable Acer Swift 7, we also took the opportunity to see Acer's new Predator Triton notebooks, too. 

There was only one problem - Acer couldn't show us them switched on when we saw them because the Nvidia graphics - RTX 2080 - hadn't yet been announced.

The two notebooks are both gaming powerhouses though. The Triton 500 is a 15-incher that's 18mm thick but the Predator Triton 900 is a far more interesting prospect with a 17-inch screen that folds out from within a frame.

Pocket-lintIn pictures Acers Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level image 4

You can bring it forward, fold it back or flip it, bringing ultimate flexibility to gamers that want to, say, sit back and use an Xbox controller or who want to bring the display upward to ease neck strain while gaming on the move.

You can even use the Triton 900 as a super-tablet. 

It reminded us a bit of the Dell XPS 12 (OK, it looks nothing like it otherwise) which had the same type of folding screen. However, the Predator's is far more advanced.

Pocket-lintIn pictures Acers Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level image 3

Other than the graphics, the spec sheet goes by the form book, but everything is available to the max, with up to six-core Intel Core i7 processors, 32GB of DDR4 memory, fast SSDs and 300 nit 15.6-inch IPS LCD on the Triton 500 that's capable of 144hz refresh rates and 3ms response time. 

The trackpad is alongside the keyboard for easier control using the keyboard as you can see here: 

Pocket-lintIn pictures Acers Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level image 2

Available from February, the Predator Triton 900 clocks in at $3,999/€4,199, while the Triton 500 will set you back at prices from $1,799/€1,999. UK pricing is yet to be set. 

PopularIn Laptops
Acer Swift 7 (2019) initial review: The fanless ultraportable now with dual-core Core i7
In pictures: Acer's Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level
Acer's Predator Triton monster gaming notebooks have brand new Nvidia graphics
Acer Swift 7 refreshed again for 2019 with an even sleeker design
Acer's new Chromebook 315 boasts AMD A-Series processors
What are Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6? Why Wi-Fi is introducing catchy names for different standards
Comments