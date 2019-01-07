In pictures: Acer's Predator Triton gaming laptops step up a level

At the same time we checked out the latest version of the ultraportable Acer Swift 7, we also took the opportunity to see Acer's new Predator Triton notebooks, too.

There was only one problem - Acer couldn't show us them switched on when we saw them because the Nvidia graphics - RTX 2080 - hadn't yet been announced.

The two notebooks are both gaming powerhouses though. The Triton 500 is a 15-incher that's 18mm thick but the Predator Triton 900 is a far more interesting prospect with a 17-inch screen that folds out from within a frame.

You can bring it forward, fold it back or flip it, bringing ultimate flexibility to gamers that want to, say, sit back and use an Xbox controller or who want to bring the display upward to ease neck strain while gaming on the move.

You can even use the Triton 900 as a super-tablet.

It reminded us a bit of the Dell XPS 12 (OK, it looks nothing like it otherwise) which had the same type of folding screen. However, the Predator's is far more advanced.

Other than the graphics, the spec sheet goes by the form book, but everything is available to the max, with up to six-core Intel Core i7 processors, 32GB of DDR4 memory, fast SSDs and 300 nit 15.6-inch IPS LCD on the Triton 500 that's capable of 144hz refresh rates and 3ms response time.

The trackpad is alongside the keyboard for easier control using the keyboard as you can see here:

Available from February, the Predator Triton 900 clocks in at $3,999/€4,199, while the Triton 500 will set you back at prices from $1,799/€1,999. UK pricing is yet to be set.