Acer's Predator Triton monster gaming notebooks have brand new Nvidia graphics

Acer has taken to CES 2019 to unveil two new Predator gaming laptops that the company say will "reinvent the gaming notebook" with new functional designs and cutting-edge specs.

These new gaming notebooks include the 17-inch 4K capable Acer Predator Triton 900 and the powerful but thin Predator Triton 500.

Both laptops are said to feature functional design aesthetics and high-end specifications designed to rival desktop machines. Those specs include the newly announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU alongside Intel's eighth generation Core i7 processor, NVMe SSDs and customisable memory options.

For those gamers excited by the real-time ray tracing and next-gen graphics of the new Nvidia cards, these laptops will be the perfect portable gaming solution.

17-inch 4K IPS display with Nvidia G-SYNC technology

8th Gen Intel Core H-series processor options

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSD storage options

Up to 32GB DDR4 memory

4th Gen AeroBlade cooling with Coolboost technology

Waves Maxx audio technology

The Predator Triton 900 is the newest flagship of the Triton range and a step up from the Acer Predator Triton 700 we saw in 2017.

This new gaming laptop boasts not only an impressive spec but also some interesting new design changes that include a CNC-machined hinge system that allows the device to flip, extend or recline in various positions.

This new design should result in a gaming notebook that can be used in a variety of modes. There's one mode for sharing the screen during gaming sessions, another for playing while using the touchscreen, a third to change it into a giant tablet alongside the classic laptop setup.

Other highlights here include a similar keyboard-forward layout and side-slung trackpad design that we saw (and liked) on the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531.

Under-the-hood, the Predator Triton 900 boasts some powerful specs that include Nvidia's newly announced GeForce RTX 2080 GPU powering the 4K IPS 17-inch display. Backed by a variety of storage and memory options that should get serious gamers excited.

Later this year, Acer will also be releasing an accompanying mobile app called PredatorSense. This is set to give gamers control of their laptop from their phone. You'll be able to remotely control overclocking, lighting, audio and more with ease. This is great if you're mid-game and don't want to pause the action to tweak settings in Windows.

The price tag, of course, is set to match the specifications and is bound to raise some eyebrows.

The Predator Triton 900 will be available from March 2019 with prices starting at $3,999.

15.6-inch Full HD 300 nits IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q design GPU

8th Gen Intel Core processor options

NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSD storage options

Up to 32GB DDR4 memory

The Acer Predator Trition 500 promises powerful gaming performance but with a slimmed down, lightweight design.

An all-metal chassis, narrow bezels and a design that's just 0.71-inches thick result in a compact and durable laptop Acer say you'll be able to throw in a bag and take with you to game anywhere.

The company claims this new laptop will be capable of up to 8-hours of use (specification dependent) while still enjoying a cutting-edge gaming experience.

The Triton 500 boasts an impressive specification that includes the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs with Max-Q design to support the 15.6-inch G-SYNC capable 1080p IPS display. A 144Hz refresh rate, 3MS response time and a 300 nits brightness rating should present a pleasant gaming experience wherever you're playing.

Like the Triton 900, the 500 will also be controllable via the PredatorSense app, giving gamers plenty of freedom and control with ease.

The Predator Triton 500 will be available from February 2019 with prices starting at $1,799.

The exact specifications, prices and availability of both these new gaming laptops are due to be announced later this year and will vary by region.