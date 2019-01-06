  1. Home
Acer Swift 7 refreshed again for 2019 with an even sleeker design

1/1 Acer
- Available from February

- Priced from $1,699

As part of its CES 2019 announcements, Acer has unveiled a new Swift 7 laptop that looks even thinner and more sleek than ever before.

The new 14-inch Acer Swift 7 boasts a 92 per cent screen to body ratio and super slim form factor. It is under 1cm thick, measuring 9.95mm, and weighs just 890g.

That's because it is made using magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium alloys, which are two to four times stronger than traditional aluminium alloys but much lighter.

Its display is Full HD (1920 x 1080) and touch-enabled. It is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for extra durability.

Under the hood you can find an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8500Y processor and up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The Swift 7 can be specced up to 512GB of SSD storage and comes with 10 hours of battery life for nigh-on full day use.

Two USB-C ports are included, which support Thunderbolt 3. It is Wi-Fi 5 capable (802.11ac) and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support on board.

The touchpad is also covered in Gorilla Glass, which the mounted webcam supports HDR.

The new Swift 7 will be available from May in North America, starting at $1,699. It will be coming to EMEA regions and China in April, priced from €1,799 and ¥14,999 respectively.

We're still awaiting UK pricing.

