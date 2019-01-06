Acer's new Chromebook 315 boasts AMD A-Series processors

Acer has announced its first Chromebook to sport AMD A-Series processing and Radeon graphics.

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a 15.6-inch Chrome OS laptop that can be ranged with either 7th Gen AMD A6-9220C or A4-9120C processors.

It can be specced with either a Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen or non-touch display and up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

A HD webcam sits at the top of the display, which features an 88-degree field of view, and two full-sized, upwards-facing speakers flank the keyboard. They support high definition audio, while the keyboard itself is backlit and comes with a large touchpad.

A USB-C port can be found on either side of the device and internet connectivity is provided through a Wi-Fi 802.11ac modem. Another two USB 3.0 ports are included, plus Bluetooth 4.2 and a headphone jack.

The Chromebook 315 runs on Chrome OS, naturally, and boasts battery life up to 10 hours of internet connectivity.

Like other Chromebooks, it supports Google Play and millions of Android apps too.

The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available in North America from February, priced from $279.99. It will also hit the EMEA region from April, starting at €349.

UK pricing and availability will be announced in due course.

We hope to give you our first impression of the 315 when we see it at CES 2019 this week.