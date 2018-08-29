Acer goes all fancy with aluminium Chromebook 514

During its pre-IFA media briefing, Acer announced an addition to its Chromebook range that is designed for looks and durability, as well as affordability.

The Acer Chromebook 514 has a metallic chassis, with a lightweight aluminium build that is durable but stylish.

It comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and thin, 6mm bezel around the outside. There is Gorilla Glass protection too, which maintains the Chromebook's slim footprint but provides the extra toughness needed on a day to day basis.

There is a quoted 12-hour battery life and the touchpad is also protected by Corning Gorilla technology.

A HDR webcam is sited at the top of the screen, while power and connection are provided by USB-C 3.1 ports. Transfer rates of up to 5GB per second are achievable from supporting external storage solutions.

Like all Chromebooks, the 514 runs Google's Chrome OS and work at their best when connected to the internet through Wi-Fi. It will be available in the US and Europe, with the latter price quoted at €349. However, prices and some specifications will differ by region.

Exact availability dates are yet to be revealed too.

We are hoping to check out the Acer Chromebook 514 during IFA 2018 this week, with the Pocket-lint team in Berlin to bring you all the announcements and products from the enormous consumer electronics show.