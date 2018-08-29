Acer’s Aspire line-up offers a laptop for just about everyone

Acer has announced its new Aspire line-up, full of laptops for people who want plenty of substance without the cost of a super-slim and stylish model.

The Acer Aspire 7 is the top pick, and the one most ready for fun. This 15.6-inch laptop uses either a Core i7-8705G or i5-8305G processor.

These are Intel’s gamer CPUs, which have surprisingly powerful Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics, letting you play taxing games like The Witcher 3.

The Aspire 7 is still fairly light at 1.5kg, though, thanks to its part magnesium-lithium shell. At 16.9mm thick shouldn’t bust too many rucksacks. Just make sure yours is big enough for a 15.6-inch laptop.

It comes with up to 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and resolutions up to 4K. We don’t have prices for the Aspire 7 yet, but if they’re tasty this could prove to be a good fit for those who need a laptop that can handle a bit of everything.

The Aspire 5 sits one step down. Again, it’s a 15.6-inch laptop, and has a brushed aluminium lid.

Expect the spec ceiling to be a little lower on this model, but it will still come with processors up to an Intel Core i7, and an optional GeForce MX150 graphics chipset.

The screen is a Full HD IPS LCD panel with a narrow “7.82mm” surround. Prices start at 549 Euro, likely a similar figure in pounds. The Aspire 5 goes on sale in December.

Budget buyers may be more interested in the 399Euro Aspire 3. This is a 14-inch Full HD laptop that comes in different colours, rather than metal finishes.

You get up to 8GB RAM, three USB ports and an optional DVD drive, which tells us the Aspire 3 won’t be skinny. Acer hasn’t detailed the CPU power on offer. But judging by the current Aspire 3 models, expect a range of lower-end processor options.

The Acer Aspire 3 range will also go on sale in December.