  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Acer laptop news

Here's the Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition white and gold in pictures

|
1/17 Pocket-lint

You're looking at the Acer Predator Helios 300 in white and gold. Yep, the Special Edition series laptop ditches the usual black and red for a paler colour palette.

At the Next @ Acer global launch event, held in New York on 23 May 2018, the company unveiled that its gaming ecosystem will now feature the Special Edition lineup. And it's not limited to just the Helios 300, with the Rolltop Jr backpack, Galea 500 headset, Cestus 510 mouse, and Fabric Mousepad, all getting the white and gold treatment.

The star of the Special Edition bunch is the Helios 300, though. This 15.6-inch laptop comes with a Full HD display which supports 144Hz refresh rate, making it a gaming great.

Pocket-lintAcer Predator Helios 300 white pictures image 17

There's power up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 32GB RAM, too, paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with a further dedicated 6GB RAM. It's quite the beast when it comes to power, which goes to explain its 2.7kg weight. 

The Helios 300's white finish is complemented by gold, with the rear logo and hinge all finished in the soft shade. This extends over the W, A, S, D keys, too, for those hardcore gamers who like traditional directional controls.

It's a very 2018 flavour, that's for sure. Which do you prefer: original black and red or Special Edition white and gold?

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Here's the Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition white and gold in pictures
  2. Acer Swift 5 (15-inch) initial review: The shape of things to come
  3. Acer Predator Helios 500 is a beast of a gaming notebook with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processing
  4. Acer goes after Google Pixelbook with convertible Chromebook Spin 15
  5. Acer Swift 5 arrives in 15-inch format, weighs less than 1kg
  1. Apple officially invites media to 4 June keynote at WWDC 2018
  2. How to watch Acer's 2018 Global Press Conference online
  3. Razer Blade gaming laptop is back, thinner and more powerful than ever
  4. HP’s new Envy All-in-One is world’s first with Amazon Alexa
  5. New HP Envy 15, 17 and x360 models promise great battery life and up to 4K resolutions

Comments