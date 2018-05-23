Here's the Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition white and gold in pictures

You're looking at the Acer Predator Helios 300 in white and gold. Yep, the Special Edition series laptop ditches the usual black and red for a paler colour palette.

At the Next @ Acer global launch event, held in New York on 23 May 2018, the company unveiled that its gaming ecosystem will now feature the Special Edition lineup. And it's not limited to just the Helios 300, with the Rolltop Jr backpack, Galea 500 headset, Cestus 510 mouse, and Fabric Mousepad, all getting the white and gold treatment.

The star of the Special Edition bunch is the Helios 300, though. This 15.6-inch laptop comes with a Full HD display which supports 144Hz refresh rate, making it a gaming great.

There's power up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 32GB RAM, too, paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with a further dedicated 6GB RAM. It's quite the beast when it comes to power, which goes to explain its 2.7kg weight.

The Helios 300's white finish is complemented by gold, with the rear logo and hinge all finished in the soft shade. This extends over the W, A, S, D keys, too, for those hardcore gamers who like traditional directional controls.

It's a very 2018 flavour, that's for sure. Which do you prefer: original black and red or Special Edition white and gold?