Acer goes after Google Pixelbook with convertible Chromebook Spin 15

Acer is in the middle of holding an event, and it's going hard after the Google Pixelbook, with the new Chromebook Spin 15.

Spin 15 has a 15.6-inch touchscreen display and a convertible 360-degree design, so you can flip the screen around and use the device in different modes. It can be quickly manoeuvred for use in traditional notebook mode, in display mode, or in a tent-mode. This is the company’s first device to combine a large FHD display with a 360-degree hinges design, but it's not the first ever to offer such functionality.

Google's Pixelbook notably has a touchscreen and a convertible design, too. However, while Acer's new Chromebook weighs 4.63 pounds, the Pixelbook weighs 2.5 pounds. The two machines also differ in terms of looks, with the Chromebook Spin 15 featuring a silver cross-hairline pattern on the top cover. Inside, it has a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 processor, Celeron N3450, or dual-core Celerom N3350.

It comes with 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4 memory and either 32GB or 64GB of on–board eMMC storage. Other features include support for Android apps via Google Play, 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 720p HD webcam with high dynamic range (HDR) and a wide field of view. The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 (model number CP315-1H) will be available in the UK from July, with prices starting from £499.

In addition to the Spin 15, Acer is launching a new Chromebook 15 (model number CB315-1H/1HT). It has a 15.6-inch FHD display (available in touch or non touch), 14-hour battery life, support Android apps via Google Play, and is powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 processor, the dual-core Celeron N3350, or the quad-core Celeron N3450. It can also be connected to a network via Intel Wireless-AC 7265.

Other features include up to 8MB dual-channel LPDDR4 memory, 64GB of on–board eMMC storage, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and two USB 3.0 ports. The Chromebook 15 will be available in the UK from May, with prices starting from £399. Lastly, Acer has two other Chromebooks for business use: the Chromebook Spin 13 and Chromebook 13, both of which have 13-inch displays and all-aluminium designs.

Acer said they were designed with productivity in mind, as they feature a 3:2 aspect ratio screens. The Spin 13 is, again, convertible, so it can be used in different modes. Both come with 8th Gen Intel Core processors, dual USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, and Android app support via Google Play Store. Exact pricing and availability details were not announced. But we suspect they'll be up soon at www.acer.com.