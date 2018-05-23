  1. Home
Acer Predator Helios 500 is a beast of a gaming notebook with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processing

  • Helios 300 Special Edition also announced

Acer has announced a super powerful beast of a gaming laptop that can be spec'ed with overclocking-enabled 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processing.

That, combined with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, makes it a real powerhouse for hardcore, full-on gameplay.

The Predator Helios 500 also comes with the option of a 17.3-inch 4K 144Hz display, or you can drop that down to 1080p if you're not too worried about Ultra HD gaming at present and want to save a bob or two.

Whichever you choose, Nvidia's G-Sync technology is supported.

Ultra-fast NVMePCIe SSDs are available for storage, plus Killer DoubleShot Pro networking to ensure your online connection is as fast as your home connection. Up to 64GB of memory is available for really upping the speed of the notebook.

There are dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, plus display and HDMI 2.0 outputs to connect to up to three external monitors.

Dual speakers and a dedicated subwoofer are built into the Helios 500 and heat evaporation is handled through Acer's proprietary AeroBlade 3D metal fans and five heat pipes. Fan speed can also be adjusted manually.

The keyboard is backlit, with four lighting zones and up to 16.8 million colours available.

Acer has also announced the Predator Helios 300 Special Edition, an upgrade on last year's model that features and all-white aluminium chassis and gold trim.

It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and upgraded 144Hz refresh rate. Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7+ processing runs the show.

The price for the latter machine is yet to be revealed, but the new Predator Helios 500 will start at £1,799 and be available from July.

