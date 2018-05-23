Acer Swift 5 arrives in 15-inch format, weighs less than 1kg

When Acer announced the sub-1kg 14-inch Swift laptop in 2017, we found it to be a proficient performer for on-the-go types. And now, as announced at the Next @ Acer global press conference, the Swift will be available in a larger 15-inch format.

What's rather impressive straight off the bat is the 15-inch model isn't much heavier, still ticking the sub-1kg weight box. And it's not made from cheap plastic: this is a magnesium and aluminium alloy construct to ensure everything is nice and sturdy.

It's a slim laptop, too, measuring just 5.87mm thick, making way for two USB 3.1 Type C ports, plus two full-size USB 3.1 Type A ports - so all bases are covered on that front.

Thanks to small bezels the 15-inch Swift has a screen-to-body ratio of around 88 per cent to ensure maximum display impact. This screen also offers the power of touch, so if you're more hands-on than keyboard proficient, or prefer a combination of both inputs, this Windows 10 laptop has got you covered.

There's also a fingerprint scanner for quick Windows Hello login.

Under the hood the 15-inch Swift offers the latest Intel Core processors for 2018, adding a little more power and battery life proficiency compared to the 2017 model. Up to 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB DDR4 RAM are also available.

No word on pricing or availability just yet, we'll update this piece as and when we know more.