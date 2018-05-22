How to watch Acer's 2018 Global Press Conference online

Acer is holding its annual global press conference tomorrow, 23 May from Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center, New York, USA. We expect to see some big announcements from the Taiwanese company, covering PC, laptop and gaming devices.

There haven't been many leaks or rumours to suggest what Acer will be launching, but previous years have produced some exciting new products, so we have high hopes for this year too. The company has teased that new products will be joining its Predator gaming series. The Predator 8 gaming tablet first launched at Acer's press conference in 2015 as one incredibly powerful machine.

Skip forward three years, and we've no doubts Acer has managed to take advantage of the latest components and technologies to produce some seriously powerful machines.

Acer has also posted a teaser for what appears to be a new laptop, claiming it to be light, stylish and being able to last all day. We can't wait for the full reveal.

Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the Next@Acer press conference, but if you want to follow along with all the action, you can do so by watching the livestream above. The conference kicks off at 4pm BST/11am ET/8am PT and you can follow along with all the announcements in a number of ways: either by watching the livestream, or keeping your eyes locked to the official Next@Acer Facebook channel.