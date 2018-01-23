Acer Chromebook Spin 11 puts a 360-degree hinge and USB-C into an affordable package

Acer has announced a new version of the Spin 11 Chromebook for 2018 that can run Android apps and be used in four different modes. The Spin 11 has a hinge, so it's effectively a hybrid, meaning it can be used in laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes, compared to the regular Chromebook 11 which is strictly a laptop.

You get two USB-C ports with the Spin 11, both of which can be used to charge it up, or to connect external devices and monitors. You also get two USB 3.0 Type A ports and Acer also promises an "all-day battery life".

The Spin 11 is equipped with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, just like its Chromebook 11 sibling, and it's capable of supporting input from a stylus. Acer gives the option of speccing the Spin 11 with a Wacom stylus.

An HD webcam can be found above the keyboard, which has a wide-angle lens so it can be used video conferences and Google Hangouts, while a second camera on the cover can take pictures and videos when you're using the Spin 11 in tablet mode.

In addition to the four USB ports (two Type-C, two Type-A) the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 also offers a MicroSD card slot, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

1/3 Acer

Acer offers the Spin 11 with a range of processors, depending on your needs. You can spec it with a quad-core N4200 Intel Pentium processor, Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor or an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor. It can also be specced with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The biggest selling point of the Chromebook Spin 11 though is it's ability to run full Android apps from the Play Store. If you already have a Google account, you can easily sign in to access your Gmail account, Drive cloud storage and any apps you have on an Android smartphone.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 will be available from April, with prices starting at €379. Exact prices for various regions will be confirmed nearer launch.