Acer Chromebook 11 embraces USB-C and Google Play

Acer has announced a new Chromebook line that will sport USB-C connections and Google Play, so can play and run millions of Android apps on the device itself.

The Acer Chromebook 11 starts at £249 and features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS display. It can be spec'd with either a non-touch or touchscreen and there is a HDR camera on the front for videocalling. A built-in microphone and stereo speakers are on board too.

There are two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, with either able to be used to charge the device. And there are two conventional USB 3.0 ports.

It comes with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, depending on your choice of specs. An included microSD card slot can be used to expand that. Models can have up to 4GB of RAM. They are all driven by Intel Celeron processors.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 10 hours on a single charge and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity ensures you can make the most of Chrome OS and the many online Google software apps, such as Google Docs and Gmail.

The Acer Chromebook 11 will be available in the UK and Europe from March.