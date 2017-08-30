Acer expands Switch, Swift and Spin convertible model ranges

Acer has introduced new models to its Swift, Spin and Switch convertible and detachable Windows 10 devices at IFA 2017.

Starting with the Switch 7 Black Edition, which takes the title of being the world's first fanless 2-in-1 notebook with discrete graphics. It's managed to earn to accolade thanks to Acer's own Dual LiquidLoop fanless cooling technology.

Also under the hood is Intel's 8th-generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. Acer says the combination of components make the Switch 7 Black Edition ideal for carrying out intensive tasks, streaming video and music content and creative content production.

The Switch 7 Black Edition weighs just over a kilo at 1.15kg when the keyboard is detached, but still provides a solid build thanks to its brushed-aluminium body. Acer's premium 2-in-1 notebook is also the first to benefit from its AutoStand, which is a kickstand that can be automatically deployed and retracted making it easier than ever to get into work mode.

The star of the Switch 7's show has to be its 13.5-inch touchscreen display with 2256 x 1504 resolution which claims to deliver a "crisp, vibrant visual experience". To make full use of the touchscreen, Acer supplies the Switch 7 with an embedded Wacom stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

You can unlock the Switch 7 Black Edition using Windows Hello and the accompanying optical-based under-glass fingerprint sensor. The Acer Switch 7 Black Edition will be available from December for €1,999.

The Swift 5 meanwhile is designed with true portability in mind. It weighs less than 1kg thanks to a magnesium-lithium alloy used in the top and bottom covers, as well as the palm rest. It too uses Intel's latest 8th-generation of Core processors and offers an up to 8 hour battery life.

The full HD touchscreen has narrow bezels around all sides to offer the largest possible screen real estate, and is complemented by Dolby Audio technology for enhanced sound when watching movies and TV shows. The Acer Swift 5 will also be available from December for €1,099.

Finally, the Acer Spin 5 convertible is available in 13- and 15-inch variants and as the name suggests, can be used in laptop, tablet, display and tent modes. The new models come in at 1.5kg and 2kg on the scales respectively making them perfectly portable.

Acer has fitted the Spin 5 models with 8th-generation Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM, a battery offering up to 13 hours of usage and discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, exclusively for the 15-inch version.

The screen on both models is touch-sensitive and both come supplied with Acer's Active Stylus, and the 15-inch model gets another exclusive feature in the form of Dolby Audio processing technology and two forward-facing speakers.

The Acer Spin 5 13-inch and 15-inch models will be available from December, with prices starting at €899 and €999 respectively.