Acer bets big on Chromebooks with the Chromebook 15

Acer has used the IFA show in Berlin, Germany to announce the latest version of the Chromebook 15, the only Chromebook in the world with a large, 15.6-inch display. This new version comes with a refreshed aluminium design and a longer battery life, at a claimed 12 hours.

The full HD display can be had in both touchscreen and non-touchscreen versions, meaning you can fully interact with the vast selection of apps available from the Google Play Store.

You'll likely want to install video catch-up and on-demand apps so you can enjoy movies and TV shows on the go on the large display, and to complement it, the Acer Chromebook 15 has two upward firing speakers with high-definition audio support.

You also get a full-size keyboard and a generously-sized trackpad to assist with productivity, and a built-in HD webcam with 88-degree field of view lets you video call your friends and family.

1/4 Acer

Under the hood you'll find either a dual-core Intel Celeron or a quad-core Intel Pentium processor, depending on your configuration, and these are available with either 32/64GB of internal storage, and 4/8GB of RAM. Connectivity options include two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone port and Bluetooth 4.2.

The new aluminium design not only gives the Chromebook 15 a more premium look than before, but also makes it lighter at 1.72kg, meaning it's easy to carry around with you.

The Acer Chromebook 15 will be available in Europe from October for €499 or the US for $399. Exact pricing, availability and configurations will vary by region and will be confirmed nearer the launch date.