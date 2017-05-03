  1. Home
HP and Acer announce budget laptops running Windows 10 S

Microsoft revealed it was working with hardware partners to develop Windows 10 S devices, and now we know which ones.

HP and Acer are the first two hardware partners to announce Windows 10 S-powered laptops. That means these laptops run the new, locked-down version of Windows 10 that meant for students. The two companies actually just announced new versions of existing laptops. Nothing physical about the devices have changed; they merely run Windows 10 S and have cheaper price tags to boot.

HP’s new ProBook x360 Education Edition has a 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 display), Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It costs $329 with full Windows 10, but the Windows 10 S version is currently on sale for $299. Acer’s new TravelMate Spin B1 Convertible is a touchscreen laptop with an 11.6-inch (1080p) display, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In other words, it's just like HP's laptop, but it comes with a touchscreen and a stylus. Normally priced at $399.99, it's now $299. These affordable price tags will undoubtedly help Microsoft compete with inexpensive Chromebooks found in many classrooms today.

