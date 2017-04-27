  1. Home
Acer's all-new Aspire laptop line is affordable and suits everyday needs

Acer has unveiled its refreshed Aspire notebook line while at a press event in New York.

These are Windows 10 laptops called Aspire 1, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, and Aspire 7, the latter of which (pictured above) is at the top of the line. It features up to 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. Acer called it a "powerhouse performance" laptop for creatives. It has 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory, up to 2TB HDD or 512GB M.2 SSD storage, and a HDR camera.

It also has Dolby Audio Premium, network connectivity with 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac wireless technology and Gigabit Ethernet, and a "sleekly designed shell with a premium aluminium cover that features a highly stylized texture". As for the display, it comes in either 15 or 17 inches. The next laptop in the line, the Aspire 5, has a 15.6-inch HD or Full HD display with IPS technology. Acer called it a dependable workhouse.

The Aspire 5 can handle photo editing and a media-heavy lifestyle, according to Acer, as it's powered by a 7th-generation Intel Core processors, latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, and a maximum of 20GB DDR4 2400 MHz memory. It offers 2TB HDD or up to 256GB M.2 SSD storage, Acer TrueHarmony audio, two digital microphones with Acer Purified, and a Skype for Business Certification.

And finally, Acer said the Aspire 1 and Aspire 3 are built for everyday tasks and include 802.11ac wireless technology. The Aspire 1 comes with a one-year subscription of Office 365 Personal, 1TB of OneDrive storage, a 14-inch display, an Intel Celeron or Pentium processors, 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage, 4GB DDR3L memory, Intel HD Graphics, a 9-hour of battery life, and a chassis that's 18mm in height.

The Aspire 3 has a bit more than the Aspire 1, as it also comes with either a 14-inch HD, 15.6-inch HD, or 15.6-inch Full HD display, processor options like Intel Core and Celeron Pentium, up to 12GB of memory, Acer’s BlueLightShield blue-light reducing technology

Acer's Aspire 1, Aspire 3, and Aspire 5 will all be available from June starting at £279, £329, and £899, respectively, while the Aspire 7 will be available from July starting at €899.

