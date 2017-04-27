Acer debuts new 2-in-1s in Switch 3 and 5, and all-new Swift notebooks

At a press event in New York City, Acer took the wraps off its latest portable computing solutions. There's the new Switch 3 and Switch 5 2-in-1 crossovers, and the more traditional, run of the mill Swift 1 and Swift 3 notebooks.

Starting with the Switch 5, the company's latest 2-in-1 tablet crossover. Acer's big reveal here is the fanless LiquidLoop cooling system, which ensures you get all the performance possible from the 7th generation Core i7 or i5 processor, without overheating, and without fan noise.

The fanless cooling has other benefits too, in that it doesn't require any ventilation, so no risk of those pesky dust bunnies getting in and clogging up the internals. Keeping the processor cool efficiently also means the battery is capable of going 10.5 hours of use before needing to be charged up again.

The Switch 5 also features the company's auto-retracting kickstand, which enables users to adjust the the screen with one hand, easily.

This kickstand is built on to a solid anodized aluminium chassis which measures just 12mm thin and weighs under 1.3kg with the keyboard attached. On the front, it boasts a 2160 x 1440 wide-view IPS 12-inch touchscreen display which also supports the Acer Active Pen stylus.

While the Switch 5 is easily the flagship of the 2-in-1 range, the Switch 3 seeks to offer good performance at a lower cost.

Switch 3 comes with Intel Pentium and Celeron inside, which offer up to 8 hours of battery life from a fanless device that features a 12.2-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display. It also has front facing speakers and a metallic cover, etched at the edges to give it that extra bit of flair.

As you'd expect from a 2-in-1, both Switch models come with an attachable keyboard that snaps on using magnets, and is adjustable to suit the user's preference. It's backlit, measures just 5.85mm thin and features 1.4mm of travel.

The Switch 5 and Switch 3 will be available in Europe from June, with prices starting at €1,099 and €499 respectively. Switch 5 will be configurable with either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage and up to 8GB RAM. Switch 3 will be sold with 32GB, 64GB or 128GB storage and up to 4GB RAM.

Joining the Switch series 2-in-1 is a range of affordable ultrabooks. The Swift 1 and Swift 3 are thin, lightweight and don't cost the earth.

Starting with the budget-friendly Swift 1, is a slim laptop featuring a 13.3-inch full HD IPS display, 802.1ac wireless with 2x2 MIMO technology for fast, reliable connectivity. Acer claims it can work for 10 hours straight, and comes with either Pentium or Celeron processing power and 4GB RAM.

The 0.7-inch metallic chassis weighs just 1.3kg and comes in a choice of three different colours: pink, gold and silver.

The Swift 3 is more high-end and features more powerful 7th gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce or Intel HD graphics and up to 10 hour of battery life.

More importantly, the Swift 3 comes in a 14-inch or 15.6-inch full HD model with IPS anti-glare displays, USB 3.1 Type C port and an HD webcam.

Both support Windows Hello through fingerprint sensors, and will be available in June. The Swift 1 will be configurable with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage with prices starting at €399.

Swift 3 comes with the option of 256GB SSD storage or 1TB HDD, and even a special edition version with Corning Gorilla Glass on the top cover. Prices start at €649 in June, when the laptop is due to hit the EU.