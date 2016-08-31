Release the beast! Acer Predator 21 X gaming laptop boasts 21-inch curved screen and eye-tracking tech

Release the beast! Acer has unveiled a gigantic 21-inch gaming laptop, the Predator 21 X, which not only boasts the first curved screen in a laptop, but also features eye-tracking technology. Yep, you can now use your eyes to trigger commands in some games.

Oh, and it's also absolutely huge. This giant beast of a laptop, pictured above sat next to an ultra-slim 13.3-inch notebook for reference, weighs over 6kgs. Hardly a portable, but then this is no ordinary device.

There are additional quirky features too, such as a removable precision trackpad which can form into a keypad by flipping it over. A full-sized mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting. Six programmable macro keys. Dolby audio, including subwoofers. Basically everything and the kitchen sink.

The Predator 21 X will come loaded with top-end gear to make light work of gaming too. In addition to two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards, it will feature Intel's latest top-end Core i (7th Gen) processors. But they're not available until the first quarter of 2017 - so we'll have to wait until then for the Predator's release too.

That ought to give you time to start saving up, though. Although there's no official price, the suggestion around camp Acer at the company's pre-IFA press conference was that it will be upwards of £6,000.

It's certainly a showman's laptop. Although, we must say, the curved screen isn't hugely curved - as you can see from our extensive picture gallery.