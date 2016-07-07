Acer's new all-metal X3 laptops aim at MacBook Air but for less

Acer has launched a brand new notebook series. With the MacBook Air firmly in focus, the computer giant has built the revamped TravelMate X3 series: an all-metal, slim and SSD-based Windows 10 laptop.

The TravelMate X349 is the first in new X3 series and features a number of decent specs for its price point. Its slim, tapered chassis is built from aluminium and features an attractive brushed metal finish. At just 18mm thin and weighing 1.53kg, it's promised to be incredibly convenient to carry around.

Spec-wise we're looking at a laptop powered by Intel's 6th generation Core processors, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB all SSD storage. There's a 14-inch full HD IPS display, designed to offer clear viewing from any angle which can also be reclined to 180-degrees and laid flat. What's more, the battery is said to last up to 10 hours.

With its portability, battery life and clear screen, Acer is aiming at the commuter business-market. Buyers who need a business-ready notebook perfect for getting work done, and carrying around all day. There's even a built-in fingerprint sensor for secure sign-in, an LED backlit keyboard, and large touchpad.

Adding to its security, Acer's X3 notebook ships with a TPM 2.0 chip that offers hardware-based protection for passwords and encryption keys. The Windows 10 Pro-powered computer will also come preloaded with the company's own bespoke security software; ProShield Manager and Office Manager.

Its speakers and microphone have been fine-tuned to make conference calls clear, aided by the 720p HD webcam, while its single Type-C port can be paired with Acer's USB Type-C dock and hooked up to two 4K displays at once as well as other PC peripherals.

Acer says exact specifications will differ, depending which market you're in. UK pricing hasn't yet been announced, but the laptop will go on sale in Europe from September with prices starting from €480.