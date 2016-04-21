Acer Predator G1 desktop comes with its own suitcase... for first 1,000 punters

We had an inkling that Acer was going to lift the lid on new Predator gear at its global press conference in New York. Front and centre of its line-up is the new Predator G1 desktop.

Which, it turns out, is sort-of portable. It even comes with its own branded wheely suitcase. Well, if you're one of the first 1,000 punters to put your cash down on buying one anyway.

The Predator G1 might be small as desktops go (it's 16-litres), but it's a potentially formidable machine, supporting full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics (to Titan X), 6th-gen Intel Core i processors and up to 64GB DDR4 memory. You won't get all that for the €1,199 starting price, of course... but you might get that suitcase if you're speedy enough.

Also unveiled was the Acer Predator 17X gaming laptop which, quite simply, might be the most powerful gaming laptop we've ever seen. It's a huge 17-inch beast, capable of running over-clocked Intel Core i7 at up to 4Ghz, alongside Nvidia GTX 980 graphics - as in desktop graphics, not the usual M-designation of many other gaming laptops. It's cooled by a tri-fan cooling system, including an air intake to the front of the design. Prices start at €2,499 which we think is worth it for the snazzy multi-coloured keyboard alone.

Acer is clearly keen to throw its weight around in the gaming desktop and laptop arena and, on the basis of these two key products, it's certainly swinging hard.