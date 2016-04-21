Acer announces fanless Intel Core i7 device, the Switch Alpha 12

With Microsoft Surface ruling the roost in its market, Acer wants a piece of the pie. So it's come out punching, with the announcement of the Switch Alpha 12 - the world's first 2-in-1 device with 6th generation Intel Core i sensor without a fan.

Yep, no fan needed. How come? It's what Acer is calling LiquidLoop, a closed-loop liquid cooling system. Without processor throttling there's inevitably going to be heat produced, but in the Switch Alpha 12 the heat generated by the system triggers the liquid in the cooling system. Perhaps best of all that means this 2-in-1 is silent, yet powerful.

Elsewhere the Switch Alpha 12 is just as you'd expect from a 2-in-1: it's slim and premium for a 12-inch device, clearly targeting Surface territory. Plus, the Switch Alpha 12 comes with a clip-on keyboard included in the box, which is a one-up on the Surface.

Acer is well known for aiming to undercut when it comes to price point, which, starting at €699 (for the Intel Core i3U model) undercuts its main Surface competitor.

We're at the Next@Acer global press conference in New York, where the Switch Alpha 12 has been unveiled. For a deeper dive look at the product, check out our first impressions:

