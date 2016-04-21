Next at Acer: Watch the Predator and laptops live-stream here

It's Acer time. The Taiwanese company is all set to unveil new products at its global press conference, starting 16:00 BST (that's 11:00 EST in New York City where the conference is taking place), and you can watch it via the stream live below.

So what to expect? Our bet is it'll be going big on Predator gaming kit, having just announced its range will be hitting India later this year.

Since Jason Chen took the reins as Acer CEO in 2014 the focus of the company has shifted. At its 2014 global press conference its core focus was on education, with the desire to shift Chromebooks and budget laptops in volume.

But that hasn't stopped the company exploring other avenues. And we're not talking about the what-the-heck Aspire R7 Star Trek themed laptop of 2013. No, the likes of Acer Revo Build, a modular mini PC, has captured the imagination and interest of many, while its affordable Aspire R11 laptop has shown what can be achieved on a small budget.

The real critical strike, though, was the unveiling of the Predator 8 gaming tablet back in 2015. That's what set to blood pumping of our readers and was a direct push into Nvidia's tablet territory. Will we see a 2016 update? We'll just have to wait and see.

Pocket-lint is at the Next@Acer global press conference in New York City, where we'll be bringing you the latest. It also happens to coincide with Acer's 40th year, so maybe there'll be cake and candle-blowing too.