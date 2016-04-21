Acer Predator gaming laptops, desktops, projector and more hit India

Acer has taken the wraps off its Predator range of gaming-focused machines that are headed to India. That includes Acer Predator laptops, desktops, monitors and projector.

The Acer Predator range is in the same market as the Dell Alienware or Asus Rog machines that are focused on top end gaming. The Predator line should help to extend the offerings for mobile and desktop gaming to Indian buyers.

This is high-end stuff though with only the more serious gamers likely to spend the big money required to own one of these high performance machines.

So what's available?

Acer will launch two gaming laptops at around 15-inch and 17-inch sizes. Each will be powered by sixth gen Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia graphics, DDR4 memory and solid state hard drives. All that is cooled by a triple fan setup that allows performance that includes 4K video rendering. That's the speed taken care of then.

Of course the look is also a big part for gamers. The Predator laptops will feature a black chassis with symmetric lines and red accents throughout. They will also feature grippy soft texture coatings for maximum gaming performance comfort.

On the sound front the laptops will offer built-in subwoofers and Dolby Audio surround with the 17-inch version sporting SoundPound 4.2 and the 15-inch getting SoundPound 2.1.

The screens vary across the lines. The Predator 15 comes with either a 15.6-inch Full HD screen or a 4K UHD option with 3840 x 2160 resolution. The Predator 17 features a 17.3-inch display but only comes in the Full HD version.

Both laptops ship, running Windows 10, in April and start at Rs 1,79,000 which is about £1880 or $2700.

The Acer Predator G6 and G3 desktop gaming rigs come packing sixth gen Intel Core i7-6700K processors that can be overclocked, 64GB of RRD4 dual-channel RAM and up to 4TB storage, all cooled by an IceTunnel system.

The larger G6 comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 GPU and UHD 4K2K display for a 3840 x 2160 resolution, plus Sound Blaster X-Fi MB5 audio.

The Acer Predator G6 and G3 desktops will start at Rs 1,20,000 which is about £1260 or $1810.

The Acer Predator Z650 projector offers a 100-inch screen from 1.5 metres away. It's 1080p with a 20,000:1 contrast ratio and offers 3D projection for gaming PCs connected to it. There's also built-in DTS Sound with dual 10W stereo speakers.

The Acer Predator Z650 will cost Rs 1,29,000 which is £1360 or $1945.

The Acer monitor range for the Predator series includes the curved 21:9 G-sync Predator X34 with Nvidia G-sync tech, DTS audio, two 7W speakers, zero-frame and aluminium base plus ambient lighting. The IPS offers 100 per cent sRGB and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The Z35 is a 35-inch curved G-sync panel with up to 200GHz refresh rate and feature Dolby HD audio from the 9W stereo speakers.

The Acer Predator monitors start at Rs 39,000 which is £410 or $588 and goes up to Rs 1,10,000 which is £1160 or $1660.

READ: PlayStation 5 might never happen, reveals Sony