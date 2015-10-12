  1. Home
Acer outs updated Aspire R 14, portable Aspire Z3-700 all-in-one as Windows 10 slew continues

With Microsoft announcing its own hardware for Windows 10 recently, the roadshow continues, bringing more devices from more manufacturers. Now is the turn of Acer.

Acer has previously shown a number of devices destined for Windows 10, including its smartphone, the Primo Jade that will come with a keyboard and docking station to take advantage of Continuum.

But more interestingly is the updated Aspire R 14. The model has been revamped over the earlier model released under the same name, now coming with sixth-gen Intel Core chipsets, an improved design and a slimmer hinge.

As the name suggests, this is a 14-inch laptop, but the flexible hinge gives it a full range of positioning, so you move it into different modes and positions. The Aspire R 14 is 18.5mm thick and it weighs 1.59kg.

The Acer Aspire R 14 starts from $699/€799 (approx. £580) and will be available in the US in late October. We are still awaiting confirmation of UK pricing and availability.

Also joining the Acer Windows 10 line-up is the Aspire Z3-700. This is an all-in-one, so yes, it's really a desktop, but when you pack in a battery that will give you 5-hours of mobility, this is a device that blurs the lines.

There's a 17.5-inch full HD touchscreen, so you can use this as a big home tablet, porting it around the house to get it to wherever you need to be. It will come with a stylus too, so you can scribble on it.

The Aspire Z3-700 will come with a range of hardware options and will start from €599, hitting Europe by the end of the year. In the UK the Z3-700 will cost £399 and you'll be able to get it from Dixons from the end of October.

We will update as soon as we know more.

