  Acer Intel RealSense laptops mean Minority Report gesture controls are here

Acer has announced from CES 2015 in Las Vegas that it will be releasing new laptops this month that use Intel RealSense 3D cameras for gesture controls.

Like the film Minority Report, that's had us dreaming about gesture controls ever since, users will be able to use hand gestures for controls. From playing Fruit Ninja with your finger in the air to dragging and dropping images about the screen it's all potentially possible. This is thanks to the Intel RealSense 3D cameras that come built into Acer laptops like the Aspire V 17 Nitro.

The future potential for this technology is huge. Not only can everything be gesture controlled but the cameras are sensitive enough to turn real world objects into 3D files, like a scanner. This could mean copying an object is as easy as holding it in front of your laptop and then watching it 3D print out, presuming you own a 3D printer.

The Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro comes with a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 4th Gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 4GB of DDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M VRAM, up to 256GB solid state storage with 1TB of hard disk space, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and even a Blu-ray drive. It will be available later this month when pricing is announced.

