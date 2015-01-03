  1. Home
Acer Chromebook 15 takes Chrome OS large with 15.6-inch display

Acer is pushing into larger Chromebook territory with the Chromebook 15, sporting a 15.6-inch display. 

Launched at CES 2015, the new Chromebook gives you 27 per cent more space to get productive over the more common 13.3-inch models. The new model will come in different versions for those looking for the best performance or value for money.

There will be a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display option as well as a more affordable 1366 x 769 resolution. Additionally, you'll be able to have fifth-generation Intel Core i3 or Intel Celeron processors, to get a model that suits your budget.

There will also be 16 or 36GB SSD options, as well as 2 or 4GB RAM choices.

Acer is promising all-day battery life from the Chromebook 15 that will weigh in at 2.2kg and measure 393 x 256 x 24.2mm. 

Acer says that the Chromebook 15 has been designed to withstand bumps and drops and is finished with a "fabric-like" surface for a sophisticated look. 

Prices will start at $249.99 (£160), UK pricing and availability is still to be confirmed, but the Acer Chromebook 15 will be shown off at CES 2015, so we'll bring you a closer look when we get our hands on it.

