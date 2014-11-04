This 4K laptop from Acer is a UHD gamer's mobile dream

Acer has unveiled its V Nitro Black Edition Series laptop with a 4K UHD screen. So where it loses points for a silly name it more than makes up for it with an eye-watering display and enough power to make use of all those pixels.

The V Nitro Black screen is a 15.6-inch 4K LED backlit IPS panel that churns out a resolution of 3840 x 2160. That's a respectable 283ppi which is plenty for any game you might wish to throw at it. And it'll handle gaming with its powerful specs too.

The Acer V Nitro Black packs a Standard Voltage Intel Core i7-4710HQ 4th gen quad-core processor backed by Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M graphics, 16GB of RAM, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 128GB SSD and a further 1TB hard drive, plus Dolby Digital Home Theater surround sound. While we doubt battery life on this beast is going to be its strong suit it'll certainly pump out games at that high resolution without any worry of stuttering.

Despite cramming in all that power the Acer V Nitro Black manages to maintain a sleek design. That said it is still 24mm thick and 2.4kg so don't expect to slip this into your bag without knowing about it.

The Acer V Nitro Black Edition Series is available now in the US from $1090 and will arrive in the UK later in November from £1300.

