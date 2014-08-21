  1. Home
This is Acer's new Chromebox: It's called CXI and launches next month

Acer has unveiled a new desktop system that starts at $180. Called Chromebox CXI, it is basically a budget computer running Google's Chrome OS operating system.

Chromeboxes are the desktop equivalent to Chromebook laptops. In fact, Acer said the Chromebox CXI builds on the success of its Acer C7 Series Chromebook. Unfortuanely, the cloud-focused machine will only be available in the US and Canada when it launches.

Features include 2GB of RAM (or 4GB), Intel Celeron processor with Haswell architecture, 16GB Solid State Drive, and Intel HD graphics. It also has a small body (6.51 x 5.12 x 1.3 inches) that is VESA mountable as well as a USB keyboard and mouse.

Connectivity options range from four USB 3.0 ports and HDMI and DisplayPort outlets to a LAN port for wired network connections and a SD card reader that supports up to 32GB. The Chromebox CXI further supports Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n.

Acer's new Chromebox CXI will cost $179.99 for 2GB memory and $219.99 for 4GB memory when it launches in late September. No word yet on whether it'll ever land outside of North America.

