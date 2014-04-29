  1. Home
Acer Aspire Switch 10 unveiled: One device, four positions via magnetic hinge design

Acer has unveiled its Aspire Switch 10 at its A Touch More Connected press event in New York.

A 10.1-inch "four in one" Windows 8.1 device that can switch between laptop, tablet, display and "tent" positions, Acer has opted for a magnetic Snap Hinge to make disconnecting the tablet screen from the keyboard dock and reattaching it easy.

The 10.1-inch display is an IPS panel to provide wide viewing angles, while zero air gap technology is said to deliver bright colours, with a 1366 x 768 pixel resolution.

Dual front-facing speakers are designed to project sound forward whichever position the device is set to. The hinge is sturdy enough to support any of the given positions without the need for an additional stand.

The Acer Aspire Switch 10 display measures 8.9mm thick, as it would be in tablet mode, and 20.2mm thick when you add the keyboard. It weighs 1.17kg together, or 590g as a tablet.

The Acer Aspire Switch 10 is powered by an Intel Atom (Bay Trail T) quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. There's 64GB of storage and it ships with Windows 8.1.

There will be an optional keyboard dock offering a 500GB HDD to expand storage.

The Acer Aspire Switch 10 will be available immediately, at $349 in the US, or €379.99 in Europe.

