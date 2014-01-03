  Acer shows off TA272 HUL Android AIO desktop ahead of CES 2014

Acer has announced the TA272 HUL all-in-one desktop running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS ahead of next week's 2014 CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

Despite the large bezel, Acer's new machine looks both sleek and modern. The company has implemented a transparent base with a symmetric stand that allows for a 30 to 80-degree tilt. There's also two front-facing Dolby surround sound speakers.

As for other specs, the TA272 HUL boasts a 27-inch WQHD display with a 2,560-by-1,440-pixel resolution, 10-point capacitive touch, and wide viewing angles. The desktop also features a 1.8GHz NVIDIA Tegra quad-core processor, 16GB internal memory, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 3.0 port, HDMI, DisplayPort, 2MP webcam and Windows 8 certification.

The Acer TA272 HUL all-in-one will ship worldwide for $1,099 (£668) a pop. Acer confirmed the Android desktop would also provide access to Acer Open Platform, a cloud-building service.