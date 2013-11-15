Acer C720-2848 Chromebook launches: Same as C720 but with half RAM and cheaper price

Acer's C720 Chromebook packs a powerful punch and only costs $249 (£199 in the UK), but it appears the laptop maker thought it could deliver a quality machine at an even more attractive price point. Say hello to the new Acer C720-2848.

At just $199.99, Acer's latest Chromebook is an entry-level model that is almost a mirror image of the Acer C720. In fact, new product listings on Acer's website and Amazon just call it the Acer C720. But there is one noticeable difference between the two laptops: RAM.

The Acer C720-2848 comes with 2GB of RAM. That's half the RAM found in the Acer C270. All other specifications are the same. So, it looks like the company just switched out the RAM, then dropped the price to reflect the change, and offered up an a cheaper version of its already affordable Chromebook.

Less RAM means you'll probably need to limit the amount of Chrome tabs you have open at any one time. But the Acer C720-2848 is a great option for anyone looking to test a Chromebook without breaking the bank on a higher-end model like the HP Pixel.

Acer's latest offering also has a 11.6-inch display at 1366 x 768-pixel resolution, Intel Haswell Celeron processor and 16GB of flash storage. As for the design, it is identical to the Acer C720. It's not too fancy, especially when compared to the newest Chromebooks from HP, but it is cheaper and offers 8.5 hours of battery life.

The Acer C720 is available at Amazon and Best Buy in the US starting today, and we've contacted Acer to find out if and when British customers will be able to get their hands on it. We'll update when more information becomes available.