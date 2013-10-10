Acer Chromebook C720 laughs in the face of HP's efforts

Google has just announced the HP Chromebook 11, but Acer doesn't care about that. It's got its own, cheaper Chromebook to announce; the Acer Chromebook C720.

The new device will cost £199 in the UK - £30 cheaper than the HP offering, - and be available in Currys/PC World from November.

The new laptop promises 8.5 hours of battery life compared to just 6 hours for the HP option and a Haswell-powered processor from Intel.

The screen, which is 11.6-inches, comes with an anti-glare coating that should reduce reflections and with the standard 7-second boot-up time you'll have no issues getting to work - as long as you've got an internet connection - yes, we know, Chromebooks work offline too now.

If that wasn't enough to persuade you to go Chrome rather than Android, this third-generation Chromebook has a design that is 30 per cent thinner than its predecessor, at 19.05mm thick, and it's now lighter too, weighing 1.3 kg.

“The Acer C720 is a significant step forward for our highly acclaimed Acer Chromebook line, as it delivers speedy performance, quick boot times, a matte anti-glare display and a slimmer design that is portable enough for anywhere use,” said John Miedema, director product marketing, Acer Europe.

“These key advances allow families and students to continue collaborating, learning and playing in exciting ways, all while staying secure since Chrome OS includes multiple layers of protection from online threats.”

The new Acer C720 Chromebook builds on the popular Acer C710 Chromebook

As seems to be standard these days, the C720 comes with 16GB on-board SSD storage and 100GB Google Drive storage for two years.

There is also a USB 3 port as well as a USB 2 port. It also has an HDMI port for pushing video and content to external displays and HDTVs. In addition, customers can access other media and files through the SD card reader that supports up to a 32GB SD card.

The Acer C720 Chromebook will be available end of October in Switzerland, Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Sweden and Finland with a starting price of €249 .