  Acer Aspire R7 refresh adds Intel Haswell, a touchscreen and an active pen

Acer has released the flood gates on its IFA announcements early, with the Iconia A3 tablet and Liquid S2 phablet already announced. Next in line is an updated Aspire R7.

The new Aspire R7 will take it above being a mere notebook by featuring a full 10-point multi-touch, 15.6-inch, 1080p display. And as if that wasn't enough, Acer is also cramming in an active pen which is ideal for the four different angled modes at which the screen can be used. Ezel (easel) and tablet mode are probably the best for the digitiser pen.

The pen has several extras to help make it more useful including MemoryBinder for drawing on photos, ScreenGrasp for capturing images with the pen, and ScrapBoard for collecting images and ideas. And for your digits there's AccuFinger to help make accurate selections easier.

Inside the metallic shell you'll find the latest Intel Haswell processor (speed not yet announced), up to 12GB memory and up to 1TB HDD (or 256GB for SSD), two 8-watt speakers, a backlit keyboard, and Windows 8.1 OS.

The Acer Aspire R7 will be released in Europe, the Middle East and Africa late in 2013 with a €1,000 (£850) price.