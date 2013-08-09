  Acer says more Chromebook and Android-based products are coming

Acer has noticed a shift in the industry from laptops toward mobile devices, so it plans to pull back focus on Microsoft-based products to expand on Chromebook and Android-based products instead.

Taiwan-based Acer - the world's fourth-largest PC maker by shipments - suffered a loss, lower-than-expected sales and rising expenses during the second quarter of 2013. Jim Wong, Acer's president, therefore told investors during a conference call that the company has decided to shift its strategy and product roadmap in a bid to recover and change with the times.

Read: Acer C7 Chromebook review

“We are trying to grow our non-Windows business as soon as possible,” said Wong, according to the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. “Android is very popular in smartphones and dominate in tablets. … I also see a new market there for Chromebooks.”

J.T. Wang, Acer's chairman, also told investors that "the Windows camp" had to restore confidence among PC users, as consumers are hesitant to buy. "For the PC industry, I haven't seen light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "First, we have to sustain our market share and protect our bottom line - and by doing tablets and smartphones right, we can be prepared for the day after tomorrow."

Read: Acer: We are looking at wearable, coming in 2014

The news from Acer's president and chairman comes just a couple of months after the company confirmed to Pocket-lint that it was looking into wearable technology for 2014. The company had also detailed its strategy behind smartphone design and said it would soon launch a 3.5-inch smartphone called the Liquid ZX.

Acer posted a net loss of 343 million New Taiwan dollars (£7.3 million) for the second quarter. That's a significant slump when compared to the company's net profit of NT £36 million a year earlier.