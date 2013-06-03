Acer Aspire S7 updated with new tech, S3 gets makeover to look like S7

Acer has announced a new version of it's flagship Ultrabook, the Acer Aspire S7, at Computex in Taiwan on Monday.

The new model features Intel's new 4th-generation core processor, dubbed Haswell, with a new IPS 2,560x1440 10-point touch Gorilla Glass 2-protected 13.3-inch display and a promise to be quieter and last longer on a single charge.

Hewn from a single piece of aluminium, measuring only 12.9mm thin and weighing 1.3kg, the S7 Ultrabook has been re-engineered, says Acer, to deliver improved battery life of up to 7 hours - a 33 per cent increase from its predecessor - while also being 20 per cent quieter, thanks to a new fan technology enhanced from previous models.

The Aspire S7-392 will begin shipping in July, starting at around £1,240.

Meanwhile, the company has also revamped the Acer Aspire S3 to be more like the S7.

It measures 17.8mm thin and weighs a slightly heavier 1.67kg. The extra weight comes from the added option of being able to have a NVIDIA GeForce GT 735M graphic card on top of the Hawell Intel processor powering the whole thing and a 1TB SSD hard disk that should give you more than enough storage for photos, music, video and anything else you can think of.

The new Aspire S3 will start shipping in July with a starting price of around £850.