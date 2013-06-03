  Acer Iconia W3: The first 8.1-inch Windows tablet

The Acer Iconia W3. That's the name of the new 8.1-inch Windows 8 tablet announced by Acer at Computex in Taiwan on Monday and the device that starts a new size of Windows 8 tablets.

The Acer Iconia W3 was introduced today at a press event at Computex along with other new products, including the Acer Aspire S7 and S3 Ultrabooks as well as the Liquid S1 phablet.

The new model will weigh 540 grams, measures 11.35mm thin and be powered by an Intel dual-core 1.8GHz Atom Z2760 processor.

The 8.1-inch LED-backlit offers a 1280 x 800 resolution and supports 720p video playback. It will also have Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and a front and back 2-megapixel webcam. Other specs include micro-HDMI port for connecting to a TV or external display as well as a micro-USB port to allow easy sharing of data and a connection to devices like phones, MP3 players, USB drives or a mouse.

The new tablet is available with either 32GB(3) or 64GB(3) of internal storage, and customers can add an additional 32GB(3) via microSD for extra storage and convenient transfer of photos and video between devices.

The Iconia W3 with 32GB and 64GB capacities will be available in June from retailers starting at £280 and £340.

There will also be an optional keyboard (full size, that sticks out either side) that will cost £58, plus a grey case for £22 and a white case strangely slightly more expensive at £24.

The new Acer Iconia W3 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2013.